Neighborhood Grill 269 Valley River Ave
Food
Starters
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
Our signature 9" toasted baguette brushed with evoo, fresh garlic, herbs, & baked with grande mozzarella & Romano cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Hand breaded italian grande Mozzarella cheese and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Zucchini Fries$10.00
Lightly floured, julienne cut, and fried to a golden crisp and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Bahamian Calamari$14.00
Tossed with fire red roasted peppers and banana peppers served with cholula hot sauce and with our homemade marinara sauce
- Smoked Trout Dip$13.00
Naturally smoked from duck trap river Maine with cream cheese, fire red roasted peppers, green onions, and flat leaf parsley. Served with freshly toasted flat bread chips
- Bruschetta$12.00Out of stock
- Pimento Cheese Poppers$12.00
Our Signature Pimento Cheese Poppers are coated in Panko Bread crumbs, fried to perfection and served over Hot Pepper Jelly
Salads
- Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine, caesar dressing imported pecorino Romano cheese and home-style croûtons
- Garden Salad$10.00
Iceberg, romaine, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, garbanzo beans, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar and home-style croûtons
- Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper, black olives, capers, Romano cheese and blue cheese with EVOO
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Classic wedge salad toped with creamy blue cheese dressing juicy tomatoes, salty bacon bits and extra blue cheese crumbles.
Burgers
- Black & Blue Burger$15.00
Cajun spices, sautéed red onion with blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Neighborhood Burger$15.00
Caramelized onion, sautéed fresh mushroom with grande Mozzarella cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Smokey Bacon Cheese Burger$15.00
Chopped smoked bacon, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Veggie Burger$15.00
All natural black bean and rice blend with iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Steak Philly Sandwich$16.00
- Burger$14.00
Out of the Fryer
- Chicken Wings$15.00
8 wings in your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), mango habanero, teriyaki or garlic-romano. Served with crispy fries and celery.
- Chicken Tenders$14.00Out of stock
Boneless tenderloins fried golden served with honey mustard or tossed in mild, medium, or hot buffalo sauce. Served with crispy fries
- Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Hand breaded, fried, fresh organic boneless chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta
- Fried Shrimp$24.00
Hand breaded plain or sweet chili. Served with crispy fries
Veal Specialties
- Veal Parmigiana$23.00
Hand breaded, fried, fresh veal cutlet topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta
- Veal Scallopini and Mushroom$25.00
Tender medallions of veal sautéed in a light marinara sauce with mushrooms, onion, and basil. Served over angel hair pasta
- Veal Piccata$25.00
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta
- Veal Marsala$25.00
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
Nightly Special Entrees
- Wednesday: Homemade Gnocchi with Meat Sauce$20.00Out of stock
- Lasagna (Thursday Only)$20.00Out of stock
Homemade Lasagna
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Seafood Sautee$36.00Out of stock
- Saturday Night: Veal Chop Saltimbocca$44.00Out of stock
Charbroiled Texas NY Strip topped with onions and served with 2 grilled shrimp and garlic potatoes. Served with soup or salad and fresh baked bread.
Off the Grill
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned with EVOO, sea salt, ground black pepper, and lemon. Served with broccolini
- Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
2 organic chicken breast served with caramelized onion, fire roasted red peppers and a side of broccolini
- Cilantro-Lime Chicken$20.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with fresh lime, cilantro, onion in a white wine butter sauce over angel hair pasta
- Angus NY Strip$30.00
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes
- Angus Rib-Eye$32.00
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes
- Lamb Chops$32.00
4 imported Australian charbroiled rib cut served over home fried potatoes with bell peppers and onion
Side Items
- Side Garden$7.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
- Steamed Broccolini SIDE$7.00
- Sauté Spinach SIDE$7.00
- Spinach & White Bean Sauté SIDE$7.00
- Sauté Mushrooms SIDE$7.00
- Petite Yellow Potatoes SIDE$7.00
Served in a garlic butter sauce
- Fries SIDE$7.00
- Potato Wedges SIDE$7.00
- Angel Hair Marinara SIDE$7.00
- Angel Hair Alfredo SIDE$7.00
- Fettuccini Marinara SIDE$7.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo SIDE$7.00
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- 4oz Marinara Sauce$3.00
- 4oz Alfredo Sauce$3.00
- 8oz Marinara$5.00
- 8oz Alfredo$5.00
- Rolls$0.50
- Sweet Chili Shrimp SIDE$10.00
- Italian Sausage SIDE$7.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
On the Burner
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
Fresh organic grilled boneless chicken blackened with cajun spices. Served on fettuccine pasta and homemade from scratch alfredo sauce
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$21.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light marinara sauce, bell peppers, onions, and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Scallopini & Mushrooms$22.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$25.00
Served in a white wine, garlic, butter and basil sauce over angel hair pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
- Marinara Angel Hair$15.00
- Seared Salmon$25.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon seared and served over a spinach and white bean sauté
- Broiled Salmon butter garlic sauce$25.00
- Sautéed Mussels Entree$19.00
PEI icy blues over angel hair in a basil and garlic sauce
- Bourbon Glazed Scallops$38.00
Fresh sautéed scallops with our signature bourbon glaze served over a bed of Pesto Fettuccini Alfredo
Desserts
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
Topped with raspberry syrup
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.00
Drizzled with butterscotch syrup
- Chocolate on Chocolate Baby Bundt Cake$9.00
Served a la mode
- Mixed Berry Tart$9.00
Served a la mode
- Cannoli$8.00
Drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Tiramisu$8.00
Drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Spumoni Ice Cream$6.00
Chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice cream, "Italian neapolitan"
- French Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Toffee Butter Bundt Cake w/ice cream$9.00Out of stock
- Dessert Special- Dulce de Leche Cake$10.00
Kid's Menu
Beer + Wine
Beer Bottles/Cans
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Yuengling$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Mother Town 7 Clans Blonde Ale$5.50
- Bended Tree Chestnut 7 Clans Brown Ale$5.50
- Hop-Rooted 7 Clans IPA$5.50
- Hoppy Camper IPA$5.50
- Green Man IPA$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
- O'doul's Amber$5.50
- Peroni$5.50
- Stella$5.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Sweeten Creek Picnic Party$5.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$5.50
Glass Wine
- Prov Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Prov Chardonnay$7.00
- Prov Pinot Noir$7.00
- Prov Rose$7.00
- Prov Merlot$7.00
- Prov Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- Split Mionetto Prosecco Brut$10.00
- Bella Sera Moscato$8.00
- Blufeld Riesling$8.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Will Hill Chardonnay$10.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$10.00
- Banfi Bella'agio Chianti$10.00
- Will Hill Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir$10.00
- Story Point Pinot Noir$10.00
- Josh Craftsman Collection Cabernet$9.00
- Daou Pessimist$12.00
Bottles
- Au Contraire Pinot Noir Bottle Somona County, CA$49.00
- Banfi Bella'agio Chianti (Italy) Bottle$38.00
- Bella Sera Moscato (Italy) Bottle$28.00
- Schmidt Riesling (Gerrmany) Bottle$28.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Proverb$23.00
- Bottle Prov Chardonnay$23.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio (Italy) Bottle$34.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle$38.00
- Bottle Merlot Proverb$22.00
- Mionetto Prosecco Brut (Italy) Bottle$38.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio Proverb$23.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir$23.00
- Bottle Rose$23.00
- Story Point Pinot Noir (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- William Hill Chardonnay (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- Frei Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$55.00
- Frei Brothers Chardonnay Bottle$48.00
- France Locations French Red Blend Bottle$45.00
- Italy Da Vinci Chianti Bottle$40.00
- Italy Santa Margherita Chianti Bottle$55.00
- Italy Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle$52.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Somona County, CA$45.00
- New Zealand Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$38.00
- Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon$99.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle$38.00
- Buck Shack Bottle$38.00
- Domaine Bousquett Reserve, Malbec$38.00
- Daou Pessimist$45.00
- Josh Cabernet Sauvignon$34.00
- Hess Maverick Cabernet$45.00
House Wine
- House Cabernet$5.00
Pink sweet sangria, chardonnay, merlot, chianti, cabernet sauvignon
- House Pink Sweet Sangria$5.00
- House Chardonnay$5.00
- House Chianti$5.00
- House Merlot$5.00
- House Sauv Blanc$5.00
- House Rose$5.00
- Half House Cabernet$10.00

- Half House Pink Sweet Sangria$10.00
- Half House Chardonnay$10.00
- Half House Chianti$10.00
- Half House Merlot$10.00
- Half House Cabernet$10.00
- Half Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Half House Rose$10.00
- Full House Pink Sweet Sangria$20.00

- Full House Chardonnay$20.00
- Full House Chianti$20.00
- Full House Merlot$20.00
- Full House Cabernet$20.00
- Full Sauv Blanc$20.00
- Full House Rose$20.00
Seltzers/Ciders/Hard Tea
Signature Sangria
Beverages
- Coffee$2.00
Free refills
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry & Club Soda$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Ale Bottle$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
Refill tea bag .75
- Iced Tea Sweet$3.00
- Iced Tea UN$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- PIBB EX$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Aqua Panna Italian Spring Water$3.50
Natural spring water from Tuscany served in a chilled 16 oz glass bottle.
- Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$4.00
- Half/Half Tea$3.00
- club soda$3.00
- Water