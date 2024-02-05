Neighborhood Grill 269 Valley River Ave
Food
Starters
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
Our signature 9" toasted baguette brushed with evoo, fresh garlic, herbs, & baked with grande mozzarella & Romano cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Hand breaded italian grande Mozzarella cheese and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Zucchini Fries$9.00
Lightly floured, julienne cut, and fried to a golden crisp and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Bahamian Calamari$13.00
Tossed with fire red roasted peppers and banana peppers served with cholula hot sauce and with our homemade marinara sauce
- Pei Icy Blues Mussels-Appetizer$12.00
Sauteed in a basil and garlic sauce
- Smoked Trout Dip$12.00
Naturally smoked from duck trap river Maine with cream cheese, fire red roasted peppers, green onions, and flat leaf parsley. Served with freshly toasted flat bread chips
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.00
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
Salads
- Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine, caesar dressing imported pecorino Romano cheese and home-style croûtons
- Garden Salad$10.00
Iceberg, romaine, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, garbanzo beans, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar and home-style croûtons
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper, black olives, capers, Romano cheese and blue cheese with EVOO
Burgers
- Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Cajun spices, sautéed red onion with blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Neighborhood Burger$14.00
Caramelized onion, sautéed fresh mushroom with grande Mozzarella cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Smokey Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
Chopped smoked bacon, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Veggie Burger$13.00
All natural black bean and rice blend with iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion
- Steak Philly Sandwich$15.00
- Burger$13.00
Out of the Fryer
- Chicken Wings$12.00
8 wings in your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot) or garlic-romano. Served with crispy fries
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Boneless tenderloins fried golden served with honey mustard or tossed in mild, medium, or hot buffalo sauce. Served with crispy fries
- Fried Shrimp$24.00
Hand breaded plain or sweet chili. Served with crispy fries
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Hand breaded, fried, fresh organic boneless chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
Veal Specialties
- Veal Parmigiana$22.00
Hand breaded, fried, fresh veal cutlet topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta
- Veal Scallopini and Mushroom$24.00
Tender medallions of veal sautéed in a light marinara sauce with mushrooms, onion, and basil. Served over angel hair pasta
- Veal Piccata$24.00
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta
- Veal Marsala$24.00
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
Nightly Special Entrees
- Wednesday Special: Cheese Tortellini with caprese$20.00
- Wednesday Special: Cheese Tortellini with caprese$20.00
- Lasagna (Thursday Only)$20.00
Homemade Lasagna
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Butter Garlic Salmon & Shrimp$36.00
2 Scallops, 2 shrimp, 6 mussels and 1 lobster tail and calamari
- Saturday night: Ribeye with shrimp caprese topping & yellow potatoes$36.00
Texas Ribeye topped with sautéed onions with fried shrimp and a side of broccolini
Off the Grill
- Grilled Salmon$21.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned with EVOO, sea salt, ground black pepper, and lemon. Served with broccolini
- Grilled Chicken Breast$19.00
2 organic chicken breast served with caramelized onion, fire roasted red peppers and a side of broccolini
- Cilantro-Lime Chicken$20.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with fresh lime, cilantro, onion in a white wine butter sauce over angel hair pasta
- Angus NY Strip$28.00
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes
- Angus Rib-Eye$29.00
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes
- Lamb Chops$29.00
4 imported Australian charbroiled rib cut served over home fried potatoes with bell peppers and onion
Side Items
- Side Garden$7.00
- Caesar Salad$7.00
- Steamed Broccolini$7.00
- Sautéed Spinach$7.00
- Crispy Fries$7.00
- Potato Wedges$7.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$7.00
- Spinach & White Bean Sauté$7.00
- Petite Yellow Potatoes$7.00
Served in a garlic butter sauce
- Angel Hair Marinara$7.00
- Angel Hair Alfredo$7.00
- Fettuccini Marinara$7.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$7.00
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- One Maine Lobster Tail$22.00
- Meatballs$7.00
- Italian Sausage$7.00
- 1 Maine Lobster Tails$21.00
On the Burner
- Chicken Piccata$20.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Fresh organic grilled boneless chicken blackened with cajun spices. Served on fettuccine pasta and homemade from scratch alfredo sauce
- Marinara Angel Hair$15.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
- Chicken Marsala$20.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$20.00
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light marinara sauce, bell peppers, onions, and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta
- Sautéed Mussels Entree$19.00
PEI icy blues over angel hair in a basil and garlic sauce
- Sautéed Shrimp$24.00
Served in a white wine, garlic, butter and basil sauce over angel hair pasta
- Seared Salmon$24.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon seared and served over a spinach and white bean sauté
- Francese Chicken$23.00
- Francese Veal$27.00
- Francese Shrimp$27.00
- broiled salmon butter garlic sauce$24.00
Desserts
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
Topped with raspberry syrup
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.00
Drizzled with butterscotch syrup
- Chocolate on Chocolate Baby Bundt Cake$9.00
Served a la mode
- Mixed Berry Tart$8.00
Served a la mode
- Cannoli$8.00
Drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Tiramisu$8.00
Drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Spumoni Ice Cream$6.00
Chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice cream, "Italian neapolitan"
- French Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Toffee Butter Bundt Cake w/ice cream$8.00
- Toffee Butter Bundt Cake w/ice cream$8.00
- Dessert Special- Toffee Butter Bundt Cake w/Ice Cream$8.00
Kid's Menu
Beverages
- Coffee$2.00
Free refills
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry & Club Soda$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Ale Bottle$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
Refill tea bag .75
- Iced Tea Sweet$3.00
- Iced Tea UN$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- PIBB EX$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Aqua Panna Italian Spring Water$3.50
Natural spring water from Tuscany served in a chilled 16 oz glass bottle.
- Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$4.00
- Half/Half Tea$3.00