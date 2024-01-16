Neighborhood Grill 269 Valley River Ave
Food
Starters
- Cup Soup of the Day
Call or visit Facebook for more information.$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day
Call or visit Facebook for more information.$8.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our signature 9" toasted baguette brushed with evoo, fresh garlic, herbs, & baked with grande mozzarella & Romano cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce$9.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded italian grande Mozzarella cheese and served with our homemade marinara sauce$9.00
- Zucchini Fries
Lightly floured, julienne cut, and fried to a golden crisp and served with our homemade marinara sauce$9.00
- Bahamian Calamari
Tossed with fire red roasted peppers and banana peppers served with cholula hot sauce and with our homemade marinara sauce$14.00
- Smoked Trout Dip
Naturally smoked from duck trap river Maine with cream cheese, fire red roasted peppers, green onions, and flat leaf parsley. Served with freshly toasted flat bread chips$13.00
- Bruschetta$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pimento Cheese Poppers
Our Signature Pimento Cheese Poppers are coated in Panko Bread crumbs, fried to perfection and served over Hot Pepper Jelly$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sautéed Mussels$14.00
Salads
- Classic Caesar
Romaine, caesar dressing imported pecorino Romano cheese and home-style croûtons$10.00
- Garden Salad
Iceberg, romaine, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, garbanzo beans, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar and home-style croûtons$10.00
- Chopped Salad
Romaine, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper, black olives, capers, Romano cheese and blue cheese with EVOO$14.00
- Wedge Salad
Classic wedge salad toped with creamy blue cheese dressing juicy tomatoes, salty bacon bits and extra blue cheese crumbles.$12.00
Burgers
- Black & Blue Burger
Cajun spices, sautéed red onion with blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Neighborhood Burger
Caramelized onion, sautéed fresh mushroom with grande Mozzarella cheese, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Smokey Bacon Cheese Burger
Chopped smoked bacon, shredded Wisconsin white cheddar, iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Burger
All natural black bean and rice blend with iceberg lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and yellow onion$15.00
- Steak Philly Sandwich$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$20.00
Out of the Fryer
- Chicken Wings
8 wings in your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), mango habanero, teriyaki or garlic-romano. Served with crispy fries and celery.$15.00
- Chicken Tenders
Boneless tenderloins fried golden served with honey mustard or tossed in mild, medium, or hot buffalo sauce. Served with crispy fries$14.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded, fried, fresh organic boneless chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta$20.00
- Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded plain or sweet chili. Served with crispy fries$24.00
Veal Specialties
- Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded, fried, fresh veal cutlet topped with homemade marinara sauce and grande mozzarella cheese. Served with angel hair pasta$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veal Scallopini and Mushroom
Tender medallions of veal sautéed in a light marinara sauce with mushrooms, onion, and basil. Served over angel hair pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veal Piccata
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veal Marsala
Tencer medallions of veal sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Nightly Special Entrees
- Wednesday: Italian Sausage with Pepper & Onion/ AH
Call or visit Facebook for more information.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lasagna (Thursday Only)
Homemade Lasagna$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Friday Night: Halibut Angelica$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Saturday Night: Ny strip pesto scallops
Charbroiled Texas NY Strip topped with onions and served with 2 grilled shrimp and garlic potatoes. Served with soup or salad and fresh baked bread.$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan Seared Scallops white butter sauce over Angel Hair$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Halibut special$38.00
Off the Grill
- Grilled Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned with EVOO, sea salt, ground black pepper, and lemon. Served with broccolini$24.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast
2 organic chicken breast served with caramelized onion, fire roasted red peppers and a side of broccolini$20.00
- Cilantro-Lime Chicken
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with fresh lime, cilantro, onion in a white wine butter sauce over angel hair pasta$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Angus NY Strip
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes$30.00
- Angus Rib-Eye
12 oz charbroiled topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, or peppers. Served with petite yellow garlic potatoes$32.00
- Lamb Chops
4 imported Australian charbroiled rib cut served over home fried potatoes with bell peppers and onion$32.00
Side Items
- Side Garden$7.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
- Steamed Broccolini SIDE$7.00
- Sauté Spinach SIDE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spinach & White Bean Sauté SIDE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sauté Mushrooms SIDE$7.00
- Petite Yellow Potatoes SIDE
Served in a garlic butter sauce$7.00
- Fries SIDE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Wedges SIDE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Angel Hair Marinara SIDE$7.00
- Angel Hair Alfredo SIDE$7.00
- Fettuccini Marinara SIDE$7.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo SIDE$7.00
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- 4oz Marinara Sauce$3.00
- 4oz Alfredo Sauce$3.00
- 8oz Marinara$5.00
- 8oz Alfredo$5.00
- Rolls$0.50
- Sweet Chili Shrimp SIDE$10.00
- Italian Sausage SIDE$7.00
- Baked Potato$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- dry noodles$7.00
On the Burner
- Chicken Piccata
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light white wine, lemon-butter sauce with capers. Served over angel hair pasta$21.00
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh organic grilled boneless chicken blackened with cajun spices. Served on fettuccine pasta and homemade from scratch alfredo sauce$20.00
- Chicken Marsala
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed with sweet Marsala wine, onion and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh organic boneless chicken sautéed in a light marinara sauce, bell peppers, onions, and mushroom. Served over angel hair pasta$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Scallopini & Mushrooms$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sautéed Shrimp
Served in a white wine, garlic, butter and basil sauce over angel hair pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
- Marinara Angel Hair$15.00
- Seared Salmon w/ brocc
Fresh Atlantic salmon seared and served over a spinach and white bean sauté$25.00
- Broiled Salmon butter garlic sauce$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sautéed Mussels Entree
PEI icy blues over angel hair in a basil and garlic sauce$19.00
- Bourbon Glazed Scallops
Fresh sautéed scallops with our signature bourbon glaze served over a bed of Pesto Fettuccini Alfredo$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Desserts
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Topped with raspberry syrup$8.00
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Drizzled with butterscotch syrup$8.00
- Chocolate on Chocolate Baby Bundt Cake
Served a la mode$9.00
- Mixed Berry Tart
Served a la mode$9.00
- Cannoli
Drizzled with chocolate syrup$7.00
- Tiramisu
Drizzled with chocolate syrup$7.00
- Spumoni Ice Cream
Chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice cream, "Italian neapolitan"$6.00
- French Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Toffee Butter Bundt Cake w/ice cream
Call or visit Facebook for more information.$9.00
- Dessert Special- Dulce de Leche Cake$9.00
- Cherry Swiss Cake$10.00
Kid's Menu
Beer + Wine
Beer Bottles/Cans
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Yuengling$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Mother Town 7 Clans Blonde Ale$4.00
- Bended Tree Chestnut 7 Clans Brown Ale$4.00
- Hop-Rooted 7 Clans IPA$4.00
- Hoppy Camper IPA$5.50
- Green Man IPA$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
- O'doul's Amber$5.50
- Peroni$5.50
- Stella$5.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Sweeten Creek Picnic Party$5.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$5.50
Bottles
- Au Contraire Pinot Noir Bottle Somona County, CA$49.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banfi Bella'agio Chianti (Italy) Bottle$38.00
- Bella Sera Moscato (Italy) Bottle$28.00
- Schmidt Riesling (Gerrmany) Bottle$28.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Proverb$23.00
- Bottle Prov Chardonnay$23.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio (Italy) Bottle$34.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle$38.00
- Bottle Merlot Proverb$22.00
- Mionetto Prosecco Brut (Italy) Bottle$38.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio Proverb$23.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir$23.00
- Bottle Rose$23.00
- Story Point Pinot Noir (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- William Hill Chardonnay (Ca) Bottle$38.00
- Frei Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$55.00
- Frei Brothers Chardonnay Bottle$48.00
- France Locations French Red Blend Bottle$45.00
- Italy Da Vinci Chianti Bottle$40.00
- Italy Santa Margherita Chianti Bottle$55.00
- Italy Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle$52.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Somona County, CA$45.00
- New Zealand Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$38.00
- Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon$99.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle$38.00
- Buck Shack Bottle$38.00
- Domaine Bousquett Reserve, Malbec$38.00
- Daou Pessimist$45.00
- Josh Cabernet Sauvignon$34.00
- Hess Maverick Cabernet Bottle$45.00
- Cecchi Chianti Classico Bottle$45.00
- Conundrum 2022$30.00
Seltzers/Ciders/Hard Tea
Signature Sangria
Beverages
- Coffee
Free refills$2.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry & Club Soda$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Ale Bottle$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea
Refill tea bag .75$3.00
- Iced Tea Sweet$3.00
- Iced Tea UN$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- PIBB EX$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Water
Natural spring water from Tuscany served in a chilled 16 oz glass bottle.
- Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$4.00
- Half/Half Tea$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Acqua Panna Spring Water Glass Bottle$3.50
- Acqua Panna Italian Spring Water Liter$7.00
- Acqua Panna Plastic Bottle$2.50