Fresh sautéed scallops with our signature bourbon glaze served over a bed of Pesto Fettuccini Alfredo

Sub A Side? Salad + $5.00 Sautéed Spinach + $4.00 Steamed Broccolini + $4.00 Sautéed Mushroom + $4.00 Yellow Potato + $3.00 Sautéed Spinach w/ Beans + $5.00 Fries Wedges Server Notes **Do NOT Make** **See Server** **On The Fly** No Sauce Split Plate As App As Entree Dressing On Side Allergy Alerts **Gluten Allergy** **Shellfish Allergy** **Dairy Allergy** **Tree Nut Allergy** **Peanut Allergy** **Vegan** **Vegetarian** **Soy Allergy**