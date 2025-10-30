Skip to Main content
Neighborhood Grill
0
Order Online
Home
/
Chopped Salad
Chopped Salad
$0
Dressing Choice
Required*
Select...
Sub A Side?
Select...
Salad Protein Option
Select...
Chopped Removal Option
Select...
Server Notes
Select...
Allergy Alerts
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Romaine, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper, black olives, capers, Romano cheese and blue cheese with EVOO
Neighborhood Grill Location and Hours
(828) 516-5116
269 Valley River Ave, Murphy, NC 28906
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement