Skip to Main content
Neighborhood Grill
0
Order Online
Home
/
Smoked Trout Dip
Smoked Trout Dip
$0
Sub A Side?
Select...
Smoked Trout Dip Removal Option
Select...
Server Notes
Select...
Allergy Alerts
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Naturally smoked from duck trap river Maine with cream cheese, fire red roasted peppers, green onions, and flat leaf parsley. Served with freshly toasted flat bread chips
Neighborhood Grill Location and Hours
(828) 516-5116
269 Valley River Ave, Murphy, NC 28906
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement